Arkansas schools will not require masks this fall; Harrison schools preparing safety precautions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Under a new state law, Arkansas schools may not require students to wear masks in the building during the next school year.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation keeping any city or state funded institution from enforcing a mask mandate. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, many wonder what effect it may have on the coming school year. Health leaders in northern Arkansas report a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

Stewart Pratt, Superintendent of Harrison Schools, says it is a large concern for the district as they prepare to start the 2021-2022 school year.

”We’re worried about the increase in cases,” said Pratt. “This is coming back and it is affecting children, it’s not just an adult thing.”

He says masking worked well for the district during the 2020-2021 school year. And the inability to have one leaves the district with little choice.

”That puts us in a little bit of a quandary,” said Supt. Pratt. “There are other things we can do, but we’re just worried we may see affect when we start back.”

Some think the masks are an unneeded precaution. Like Jessica Hoyt, who has three kids in the Harrison School District.

”My oldest had to wear one last year, and I don’t feel that they need to wear masks.,” said Hoyt. ”Kids are going to pull them down, pull them off, hang them from their mouths, rub food on them, rub snot on them,” said Paige Turney, who’s kids are not eligible to get the vaccine yet. “I mean they’re just not clean as it is.”

Others express concern with the new variant.

”Nervous for what’s to come or the Delta variant if it’s going to affect our kids, if they’re going to pull them out again,” said Turney.

Many believe the school is taking the necessary precautions to keep students in-person.

”They do better with in-person training,” said Hoyt. “I have no problem with my kids going to school. We made it through all year last year and I think they’re taking the right precautions this year too.”

As Superintendent Pratt explained, part of the preparation is making sure online options are available for all students and in place for those quarantining.

”(Making) hot spots available for those that don’t have good internet access at home,” said Supt. Pratt. “So they’ll continue with their learning, we’re going to do everything in our power to keep the learning moving forward.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.