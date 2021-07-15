Cox Medical Center Branson allowing fully-vaccinated volunteers to return to hospital

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Fully vaccinated volunteers are making their way back to the Cox Medical Center in Branson after over a year out of work.

March 18, 2020 was previously the last day volunteers had worked at the hospital.

Skip Braman and his wife Sun have been volunteering at Cox Medical Center Branson for several years. They said they were eager to get back to help.

“We don’t do this for ourselves, we do this to glorify God. We know the hospital needs help. They reached out and asked if we’d come back, and we said sure,” Skip Braman said.

Braman said the kitchen is in desperate need of help right now.

”Them pushing carts was taking them out of the kitchen,” Braman said.

Skip and Sun work four-hour shifts on Thursdays.

”Kitchen gives us these phones when they go off. We go pick up trays with the carts and take them wherever they have to go and pick up dirty trays and bring them back.”

He said, before the pandemic, their shifts were very busy.

”But now it’s slowed down a lot, as you can see everyone’s wearing a mask and they’re social distancing,” Braman said.

Volunteer Coordinator Norma Thompson said everyone is grateful to have them back.

”We don’t have all of them back. We have about 35% over the entire hospital itself,” Norma Thompson said.

Thompson said staff had to take on extra responsibilities when volunteers weren’t there.

”We just picked up. We did whatever we could to help out to get things where they needed to be,” said Thompson.

But, in order to keep volunteers safe and healthy, there have been a few changes. COVID-19 vaccinations are required, and volunteers can only work in non-patient facing areas.

”It’s a matter of finding the place to plug them in that they feel comfortable in,” Thompson said.

They also have to wear a mask during the entire shift.

”We do have a lot of volunteers currently that aren’t coming back for various reasons. Some of them chose not to because they didn’t want to get the vaccine. Some of them had taken lifetime members they felt like they were at the age in their life where they could take that, which is really exciting,” said Thompson.

She says she encourages anyone interested in serving in numerous roles throughout the hospital to apply.

