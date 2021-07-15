Advertisement

Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks.(Source: WCBS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday by investigators with the state attorney general’s office who are looking into sexual harassment allegations as the probe nears its conclusion.

The timing of the interview in Albany was confirmed Thursday by two people familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Democrat Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks. He has apologized and said that he “learned an important lesson” about his behavior around women. The third-term governor has rebuffed calls to step aside over the allegations.

A spokesperson for the governor said Thursday he had no comment.

“We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review,” Cuomo senior advisor Richard Azzopardi said.

The scheduled interview with Cuomo was reported first by the New York Times.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Cuomo of having harassed her throughout her employment and said he once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo once asked her if she ever had sex with older men.

The investigation into the claims is being overseen by Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, who selected an outside law firm to conduct the probe and document its findings in a public report.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C. Marina Villenueve contributed from Albany, New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2, 2020.
Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020
Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.
Thunderstorms along with small hail and gusty winds are likely for parts of the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Ahead
Shania McBride snapped the picture of the bear at the corner of Commercial and Madison.
Bear spotted throughout the city of Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri's governor responds to southwest Missouri's high COVID-19 case load
Kelvin Bogan.
Man charged in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield from July 2020
No mask requirements for Arkansas Schools
No mask requirements for Arkansas Schools
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Friendly disagreement: Biden, Merkel discuss Russia pipeline