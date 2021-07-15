Advertisement

Driver yielding rate at Springfield crosswalks reaches 55% in latest assessments

Courtesy: Springfield Yield Checks
Courtesy: Springfield Yield Checks(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - More Springfield drivers are yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks than not, according to second quarter crosswalk assessments conducted through the city’s SGF Yields pedestrian safety program.

“Surpassing 50% driver compliance is a milestone achievement for our community because it means that a majority of drivers are doing the right thing,”explains Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. “When more drivers follow the rules and obey crosswalk laws, we can expect more pedestrians to trust crosswalks and seek them out as a safe and efficient way to cross. It’s up to both groups to change their habits, and we’re seeing it happen.”

The quarterly assessment, performed by Springfield Public Works Traffic Operations division since 2017, evaluates driver compliance at six crosswalk sites with similar traffic speeds and characteristics. Two locations are studied every quarter as a control group. The remaining sites are selected from each of the four city council zones. Results from each location are averaged to produce a snapshot of driver compliance across the city.

Study sites for second quarter of 2021 included crosswalks at Campbell Avenue at Pershing Street, Bennett Street at Delaware Avenue, Jefferson Avenue near Sunset Street, and Bennett Street at Prince Lane along with control group crosswalks at Grant Avenue near Talmage Street and Grant Avenue at Calhoun Street.

SGF Yields uses a three-pronged approach involving education, engineering and enforcement in an effort to encourage a cultural change in the community and make Springfield more pedestrian friendly. The local crosswalk yielding average began at 25% of drivers yielding when crosswalk assessments started in 2017.

“The progress is encouraging and shows that our combination of efforts including education at schools, modifications to crosswalk design, and recent “Yield Check” enforcement activities are getting through to people,” says Buettgen-Quinn. “Of course, the ultimate goal is for 100% of drivers to stop each and every time, but we realize that this requires a cultural change that will be a much longer-term challenge for our community.”

For more information on crosswalk compliance studies and the city’s efforts to increase pedestrian safety, follow SGF Yields on facebook at facebook.com/sgfyields or visit the program webpage at springfieldmo.gov/sgfyields.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2, 2020.
Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020
Shania McBride snapped the picture of the bear at the corner of Commercial and Madison.
Bear spotted throughout the city of Lebanon, Mo.
Katie Towns/Interim Springfield-Greene County Health Director
Springfield-Greene County health leaders request funding for COVID-19 alternate care site as hospitalizations grow

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Explainer: Will Arkansas Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Is Missouri rent relief enough to halt evictions?
900 Blk. West Walnut, Springfield
Fire damages an apartment unit in Springfield, Mo.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hiring several positions just a year before moving into...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office looks to hire new employees