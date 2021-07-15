El Dorado Springs, Mo. couple dies in plane crash in Iowa

MUSCATINE, Iowa. (KY3) - An El Dorado Springs, Mo. couple died in a plane crash in eastern Iowa.

Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, died in the crash in Muscatine County. The couple left an airport in Michigan earlier in the day, headed back to Missouri.

Air traffic control lost communication with the plane Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement found the plane had crashed in a grassy field on State Highway 38 and 170th street. Searchers found the couple dead inside the wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating a cause of the crash.

