Fact Finders: Adios to Temporary Tags

The state estimates it lost 26 million in unpaid taxes in one recent year.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hardly a week goes by when we don’t get a complaint about drivers with expired temporary tags. On this Fact Finders, we’re answering this question; Is anything being done about drivers with expired tags? The answer is YES.

If you’re out and about you can find plenty of cars with expired temp tags. Past due by not just days, not just weeks, but, by months.

In Missouri, you can go buy a car, truck or SUV and drive off the lot with the tag. You’re then supposed to go to the local license office in 30 days and pay your taxes. But., not everyone does.

The state estimates it lost 26 million in unpaid taxes in one recent year.

Now, new legislation just signed by the governor will provide money to change the system. In short, the D-M-V will get a new computer system and you’ll soon pay taxes before driving your new ride.

“So, we have a lot of those offices around the state. And they’re not all right now working on the same computer system. So, they’ve got different systems that don’t communicate well. They don’t communicate all that well to the State Department of Revenue. And so yes, this will take time, but the message is this is a step in the right direction, and really a fairness issue for all those all those drivers out there,” commented Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough of Greene County.

Hough says The Department of Revenue is currently getting specs together for what it wants. Then, they’ll request bids on that new computer system.

So, for those upset with the expired tags you see on cars, it won’t change next week. But change is coming..., eventually.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

