Fire damages an apartment unit in Springfield, Mo.

900 Blk. West Walnut, Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their apartment Thursday morning.

The fire started in one unit in the 900 block of West Walnut between Kansas Expressway and Grant Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

Two adults and a baby made it out safely.

Firefighters contained the fire to one unit. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department says the house was converted into apartments.

