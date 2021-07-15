Fire damages an apartment unit in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Red Cross is helping a family after a fire damaged their apartment Thursday morning.

The fire started in one unit in the 900 block of West Walnut between Kansas Expressway and Grant Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

Two adults and a baby made it out safely.

Firefighters contained the fire to one unit. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department says the house was converted into apartments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.