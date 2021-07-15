Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps ahead of the rain & cold front

Heavy rain is likely in spots, with isolated flooding
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be ongoing today up north of the area forming ahead of the cold front. These storms will make very little progress southward through the afternoon. Temperatures will still be hot today, nearing 90 degrees for most.

Hot ahead of the cold front
Hot ahead of the cold front(KYTV)

Closer to 7 pm the showers up north will start to touch places along and north of hwy-54. However, widespread rain and thunderstorms hold off until mid-level low pressure moves eastward overnight tonight. This area of low pressure is in western Kansas/Oklahoma today. It will ride the cold front and bring the better potential for showers and thunderstorms heading into tomorrow morning.

Isolated strong storms tonight
Isolated strong storms tonight(KYTV)

We won’t see rain in Springfield until likely after midnight tonight.

With heavy rainfall potential as the storms move in, areas touching the Kansas border area are in a Flash Flood Watch through Friday evening. Upwards of 2 inches of rain is possible in those areas. Elsewhere, we will see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain as the storms move in.

Flash Flood Watch out west
Flash Flood Watch out west(KYTV)

This cold front will bring out temperatures down Friday to the lower 80s. Can’t rule out some isolated storms over the weekend. Temperatures for the next several days staying cooler than average. The 80s are both Saturday and Sunday. It’s not until the end of the week that we start to see the temperatures climb again. This will occur as high pressure develops overhead. We’ll see an increase in humidity by the end of the week as well.

