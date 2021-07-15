Greene Co judge to decide fate of Springfield man charged with double murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fate of a Springfield man is now in the hands of a Greene County Judge.

Derik Osborn could spend life in prison if convicted for the death of his girlfriend, Valerie Williams and her unborn baby.

The crime happened more than three years ago, March 1, 2017.

After just three days of testimony closing arguments wrapped up earlier Wednesday afternoon.

But not before his defense had the chance to present its case.

They only called two witnesses, a police officer that spoke about the events surrounding Williams death and a medical expert, who claims her cause of death could not be determined.

“The manner of death is, I’ve determined it to be undetermined,” defense witness, Dr. William Cox.

Cox is a medical expert called to Osborn’s defense. He says based on the autopsy reports that he read Williams’ death wasn’t caused by Osborn.

“Look guys you’ve got a fall and you’ve got the problems associated with the fall,” he said.

Cox also says the toxicology report offers further insight.

“But what you also have to take into consideration is she had methamphetamine on board. That, in and of itself, has it’s own neurotoxicity. That neurotoxicity enhanced the effects of the trauma,” he said.

Prosecutors were quick to attempt to discredit Cox’s testimony.

Prosecutor Amanda Johnson asked, “Just to be clear, you’ve been paid about $20,000 for your participation in this case, is that correct?”

“That’s correct,” answered Cox.

Johnson asked, “You are not currently employed as a medical examiner, correct?”

“That’s absolutely correct,” said Cox.

Johnson asked, “When was the last time you conducted an actual autopsy?”

“May of 2011,” answered Cox.

Johnson continued, “So you have not conducted an actual autopsy in 10 years?

“That’s absolutely correct,” said Cox.

Johnson also called Cox’s reputation into question.

She asked, “Have you ever been disciplined by the Ohio State Medical Board?”

“That’s correct,” said Cox.

Johnson asked, “Did the board also find that you’re actions, ‘eroded’ the public trust in you as a physician?”

“Uh, if that’s what is says, that’s what it says,” replied Cox.

He maintains that the narcotics found in Williams system when she died played a critical role.

“We do not know whether Valerie Williams would have died from her traumatic brain injury in of itself had she also not had methamphetamine neurotoxicity.”

Judge Calvin Holden will deliver his verdict on July 27.

Osborn has been out on bond since 2018 .

