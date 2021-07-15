Greene County Sheriff’s Office looks to hire new employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hiring several positions just a year before moving into their new facility on the northwest side of Springfield.

The office is hiring detention officers, patrol deputies, medical staff and clerical positions. Deputy Jason Winston said the sheriff’s office will host open testing for detention officers and patrol deputies. They’ll even have deputies available to answer questions on the process of becoming a detention officer. The testing will be in Webster County at the Fordland City Hall August 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“This is a place where you can have a career,” said Winston. “It’s not just a job. Lots of people I know have been working here 15, 20 some close to 30 years. It’s a place where you come in you work, you can expand your career if you want a promotion, if you want to transfer within the agency all those opportunities are open, and that’s another unique thing about the sheriff’s office, you don’t have to do one specific job your whole career there are so many opportunities to advance and expand your career, if that’s your goal,” said Winston.

Winston said being able to be under one roof will make everyone’s job and communication easier.

The new jail will be able to hold more than 1,000 inmates. Winston said every position available will help the sheriff’s office help keep the community safe.

For employment opportunities you find that here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.