Hollister, Mo. community remembers 15-year-old drowning victim at Moonshine Beach

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of friends, classmates, and members of the community provided support for the family of Ty Lewis and a chance to share memories of a life they say was taken too soon.

Many emotions filled the park during tributes for the 15-year-old.

“It means so much everyone’s coming together to help us out cause the family needs it,” Ty Lewis’s Aunt Tyonna Edwards said.

Edwards says sports were a huge part of his life.

”He was in basketball, football, track, every time I would drop off my son at his house they were outside playing basketball every single day,” Edwards said.

Sports were also where Ty made many of his closest friends.

”I knew him since fourth grade, we played football, basketball, and we also ran track together,” friend Ty Bertrand said.

Bertrand said his intelligence was something that really stood out.

”I’m going to be honest he was probably one of the smartest people I ever met in my life and he was really caring and if anyone needed help he always helped no matter what,” said Bertrand.

Bertrand says leaning on friends is what is helping him get through this tough time.

”Us being able to come together and have memories to laugh about has made us better friends together,” said Bertrand.

Ty’s grandpa JP Lewis said his grandson touched many lives in a short period of time.

”I’m going to miss his smile and the way he acts with other people,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he carried himself with a bright energy everyday.

”He would interact with anybody it didn’t matter who you are and that’s what I’m going to miss most is his interaction,” said Lewis.

He said he knows his grandson is now in a better place.

”The Lord got him one hell of a point guard, now so he’s gonna play sports for everybody else,” Lewis said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.