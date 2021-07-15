Lebanon, Mo. wants to raise sales tax to fund parks, storm water solution

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A special election will be held on August 3, one of the top measures on the ballot for those in Lebanon is a proposed tax to fund parks and storm water solution.

If passed, the the city of Lebanon would see a .5% increase on sales tax.

”The Lebanon park board is asking the citizens of Lebanon vote to expand our sales tax so that we can keep up with the growth and demand of the parks,” said RaeAnne Graven-Shoemaker, The Parks Board President.

Currently, the funding is being used by property taxes, but the park board felt the sales tax is the most fair to its residents.

”The sales tax is the way they felt that would be the most appropriate way to address the issue,” said John Shelton, Park Director.

With this sales tax, if passed, people who are coming from surrounding areas to enjoy the parks are also helping to pay for the parks, particularly while they shop in Lebanon.

”With this raise on our sales tax, we can grow. We can be successful. We can provide more things for the Lebanon community, not just the citizens of Lebanon, but surrounding areas that we affect by this as well that don’t actually pay into this,” said Graven- Shoemaker.

The sales tax is also going help with funding a solution to storm water.

”Every community in this area is having lots of issues with all the storm water and stuff so this will be a dedicated fund for the storm water,” said Shelton.

However, this sales tax would not apply to groceries.

