Man arrested in Springfield shooting Wednesday released from jail, no charges filed

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man arrested in a Springfield shooting Wednesday outside of a Walmart Neighborhood Market has been released from jail Thursday.

Robert Weiser was released from the Greene County Jail, and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office did not file charges against him, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers responded around noon at the store, located at 1320 South Glenstone Avenue. The store closed Wednesday after the shooting to help police investigate.

Police identified the victim as Tanner L. Stichka, 33, of Springfield. Weiser was arrested and named a suspect, but was never formally charged in the investigation.

Police have not released a motive or any circumstances leading up to the shooting. Detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

