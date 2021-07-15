Advertisement

Man charged in deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield from July 2020

Kelvin Bogan.
Kelvin Bogan.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than one year has passed since Darrell Gott Jr. was fatally shot in north Springfield, and prosecutors have now filed charges in the investigation.

Kelvin Bogan, 20, of Springfield, has been charged second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to court records. He is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.

Police notified the family of Darrell Gott, Jr. about Bogan’s arrest on Wednesday.

Investigators say Gott, 18, was shot on July 2, 2020. He died after getting shot and crashing his car into a parked van near North Clay and East Pacific.

According to court documents, police obtained data from Gott’s phone, and noticed conversations with people who appeared to be asking for drugs. At one point, police requested a warrant from Snapchat over conversations involving Gott.

One person interviewed by police say they saw Bogan standing by a car talking to another person at Washington Park on the night of the shooting, then heard gunshots, per court records.

In an interview with officers earlier this month, Bogan denied his involvement in the shooting and told police he did not know the victim. When information was repeated to him about the case, he said “that’s not accurate” and requested to talk to his lawyer, according to court records.

Investigators told KY3 News in early July, prior to Bogan’s arrest, they were still following up on leads in the case.

