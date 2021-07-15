Advertisement

Missouri health leaders label several southwest Missouri counties as ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Human Services
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Human Services(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services labeled several southwest Missouri counties as hot spots on Thursday.

Counties in your region are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The hot spot advisory covers Greene, Jasper, McDonald, Newton and Barry counties, as well as the city of Joplin and surrounding areas.

The Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be contributing to the increase. Health leaders say vaccination continues to be our best tool to move past this pandemic.

Case numbers for the last 14 days (approx.):

- Greene: 2,207 cases

- Jasper: 430 cases

- McDonald: 70 cases

- Newton: 303 cases

- Barry: 130 cases

Vaccination rates in Greene (34.2%), Jasper (30%), McDonald (14.7%), Newton (18.4%) and Barry (28.7%) counties are below the state rate of nearly 40%. Experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

COVID-19 Resources

- Vaccines: MOStopsCovid.com

- At Home & Community Testing: Health.Mo.Gov/communitytest

Those who choose not to get vaccinated should continue these important public health steps:

- Maintain at least six feet distance from others;

- Wear a mask when appropriate;

- Avoid others that appear to be sick;

- Avoid others if you have COVID symptoms;

- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue; and

- Wash your hands.

