Opioid-related drug overdoses spike in Springfield, Mo. area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Opioid-related drug overdoses in Springfield have spiked in the last week.

Staff at the Springfield Recovery Community Center believes a potential batch of drugs in Springfield may be more powerful than users think. The Springfield Fire Department reports a jump in overdose calls, with nine opioid related overdoses in the last 24 hours. They’ve already seen 25 in July, only halfway through the month. That number is close to what they’ve been seeing as a monthly average recently.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning this week about pills that look identical to their pharmaceutical counterparts. These pills often contain fentanyl, which is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The Springfield Recovery Community Center offers free Narcan nasal spray that can save lives when someone has overdosed. They also offer fentanyl test strips, which allow drug users to test their supply for fentanyl. They say they don’t encourage drug use, but dead people don’t find recovery. Director David Stoecker says it’s a crisis that needs to be addressed.

“I feel like there’s so much more we need to be doing, and I think we were just starting to get some focus on it when COVID hit,” said Stoecker. “And not that covid hasn’t been devastating, but we’ve kind of stopped talking about a lot of those deaths of despair, and if you look at the numbers, I mean, they’ve spiked through covid, because covid has made it even worse.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdoses nationwide increased almost 30 percent for 2020, hitting a new record. Stoecker believes the isolation and lack of in-person support has led to many deaths. The Springfield Recovery Community Center canceled some larger meetings, but offerso smaller groups for support.

