Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a teenager shot, then killed in a wreck in north Springfield nearly one year ago, tells KY3 News police have made an arrest.

Police notified the family of Darrell Gott, Jr. about the arrest on Wednesday.

Investigators say Gott, 18, was shot on July 2. He died shortly after the shooting after he wrecked his vehicle into a parked van near North Clay and East Pacific. Investigators told KY3 News in early July they were still following up on leads in the case. There was a $25,000 reward for any information in the case.

Gott is survived by two daughters.

