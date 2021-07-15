Advertisement

Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020

Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2.
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a teenager shot, then killed in a wreck in north Springfield nearly one year ago, tells KY3 News police have made an arrest.

Police notified the family of Darrell Gott, Jr. about the arrest on Wednesday.

Investigators say Gott, 18, was shot on July 2. He died shortly after the shooting after he wrecked his vehicle into a parked van near North Clay and East Pacific. Investigators told KY3 News in early July they were still following up on leads in the case. There was a $25,000 reward for any information in the case.

Gott is survived by two daughters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
Ozark Empire Fair announces cancelation of Loverboy concert
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

After vandals sprayed graffiti including racial slurs on a Springfield neighborhood center...
Update: Support has poured in for Springfield neighborhood center hit by vandals
Bear sightings in Lebanon
Bear sightings in Lebanon
Springfield community comes together to clean up vandalism at community center
Springfield community comes together to clean up vandalism at community center
Springfield, Republic School Districts ask for community feedback on COVID-19 relief funds