Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi

By Matt Robin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - Police are investigating a case involving a robbery, a shooting, an adult film and a naked man running through a residential neighborhood.

WTOK reports the Meridian Police Department is investigating the armed robbery, which happened at an abandoned alternative school while three people were making an adult film around noon Sunday.

Police say the robber, who was still naked from shooting the film, made the victim send him $200 through Cash App. The victim tried to run away but was chased and shot at by the naked gunman, who put several holes in his car.

“In my seven years of doing this, this is one of the most unique incidents that I’ve ever run across,” said detective Rochester Anderson.

Police have the names of the two suspects they believe were involved in the robbery but are waiting on additional evidence before making arrests.

