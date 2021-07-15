Springfield police help rescue dog of shooting victim stuck in car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a deadly shooting from Wednesday outside of a Springfield Walmart Neighborhood Market, and several officers helped with another request at the scene.

A dog named Zeke, who belonged to the shooting victim identified as Tanner L. Stichka, was stuck inside of a car while officers were investigating the scene.

Nearly an hour and a half after the shooting, police were able to rescue Zeke from the car, according to a Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department.

Police say the door was unlocked, and several officers helped remove Zeke from the car and take him to a local veterinarian. Officer Victoria Myers sat with Zeke before he was able to get treatment, and a Good Samaritan also donated $100 for Zeke’s care at the site.

“This morning Officers Adamson and Bashioum picked up Zeke and took him to his regular vet where he is waiting to be picked up by family,” said the Springfield Police Department in an update.

Police say Zeke is doing well after the treatment.

