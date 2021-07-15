Taste of the Ozarks: Make your own ‘Shark-cuterie’ board
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate ‘Shark Week’ with this Shark-cuterie board.
Ingredients:
16 oz soft goat cheese
2 tsp everything bagel seasoning
3 tbsp poppy seeds
8 large slices of pepperoni cut in half
4 slices white cheddar cheese cut into teeth size triangles
1 cup Goldfish crackers
1 cup pretzels
Grapes
Bread
Olives
Mix the softened goat cheese with the everything bagel seasoning. Using plastic wrap, wrap the mixture and shape into a triangle with rounded edges refrigerate for one hour. Remove plastic wrap and coats two sides of the triangle and 1/4 on the top edges of those two sides with poppy seeds(should look like the underside of a sharks head. Place pepperoni along bottom wire section of triangle to simulate the mouth. Then add the teeth along the top and bottom of the pepperoni. Arrange on a tray with other charcuterie items and serve immediately.
Recipe serves 4-8
