Taste of the Ozarks: Make your own ‘Shark-cuterie’ board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate ‘Shark Week’ with this Shark-cuterie board.

Ingredients:

16 oz soft goat cheese

2 tsp everything bagel seasoning

3 tbsp poppy seeds

8 large slices of pepperoni cut in half

4 slices white cheddar cheese cut into teeth size triangles

1 cup Goldfish crackers

1 cup pretzels

Grapes

Bread

Olives

Mix the softened goat cheese with the everything bagel seasoning. Using plastic wrap, wrap the mixture and shape into a triangle with rounded edges refrigerate for one hour. Remove plastic wrap and coats two sides of the triangle and 1/4 on the top edges of those two sides with poppy seeds(should look like the underside of a sharks head. Place pepperoni along bottom wire section of triangle to simulate the mouth. Then add the teeth along the top and bottom of the pepperoni. Arrange on a tray with other charcuterie items and serve immediately.

Recipe serves 4-8

