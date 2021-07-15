Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rising COVID-19 infections in Missouri and Arkansas have prompted Chicago to restart a travel advisory after several weeks without travel restrictions.

Chicago officials say people entering the city who are unvaccinated need to either quarantine for ten days or prove a negative COVID-19 test. The advisory took effect July 13 as both states deal with surging COVID-19 cases.

Some travelers Thursday heading to Chicago out of Springfield-Branson National Airport don’t understand how the city could enforce such rules.

“It’s on an honor system. And if you’re going to honor it, you will. If not, you will not. But I do not see people going out and getting tested or quarantining,” said Diane Collins.

“I just don’t know, what are they going to do kick you out of the city?” said Traci La Fevers.

Missouri and Arkansas have been put in Chicago’s orange tier, meaning a high spread of COVID-19. Every other state is in the yellow tier for lower numbers.

Kent Boyd, a Springfield-Branson National Airport Spokesperson, said this doesn’t affect them.

“Well, it doesn’t change anything here in Springfield. I mean, the bottom line is that it’s really an honor system. There’s no way for the city of Chicago to tell whether somebody has been tested one way or the other, or whether they have in fact, quarantined upon arrival,” said Boyd.

A similar advisory was put in place a year ago, and Boyd said it didn’t make a difference then.

“The city of Chicago did this last year last summer, and there was no effect on us then and there will be no effect on is now. And if you look at this, from the big perspective, an airport, it’s just one way that people get to Chicago.”

Some are still confused on how this will be carried out.

“How are they going to test that, then they’re just going to suggest it that you’re vaccinated?” said La Fevers. “Is that what they want you to do is just suggest it and then you can say it or not.”

“I think it’s silly. I really do. And I don’t think it’s enforceable,” said Collins.

