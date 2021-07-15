Advertisement

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Governor Parson addresses the spike in COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited Springfield Thursday. Cases in southwest Missouri have spiked in the last few months as the Delta variant spreads.

We asked the governor several questions about COVID-19. Here’s a look at his answers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2, 2020.
Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020
Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.
Isolated strong storms tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot temps ahead of the rain & cold front
Shania McBride snapped the picture of the bear at the corner of Commercial and Madison.
Bear spotted throughout the city of Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Missouri reach highest level since January
Courtesy: Missouri Department of Health and Human Services
Missouri health leaders label several southwest Missouri counties as ‘hot spots’ for COVID-19
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Explainer: Will Arkansas Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: Is Missouri rent relief enough to halt evictions?