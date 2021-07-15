On Your Side: Banker stops Ozarks woman from giving entire savings to scammer

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks woman lost thousands in an Amazon phone scam, and it could have been worse.

A banker stopped the scheme. Karen Sexton recently got a call that her Amazon account was hacked.

“They told me someone was scamming my card and they already put $7,200 in,” said Sexton.

She was instructed to download the Anydesk app. It’s a screen-share service.

“They show you a map. All these scammers across the world that are trying right now to get into your account. They show you receipts that Amazon is sending to you, to your bank. That they are going to refund you everything that you spend,” said Sexton.

She went to stores and spent more than $5,000 on Apple gift cards. She gave the scammers the info on the back. It was not enough.

“They told me I needed to go to the bank and withdraw all my money. They would just use the rest of my money to get this. It’s going to take that,” said Sexton.

Annette King with Mid-Missouri Bank knew something was not right.

“I was sitting here and she walked in. And I had never met Karen or waited on her,” said King.

King got Sexton’s money.

“As I was sliding it to her in an envelope, I had my hand on it. I said, ‘Is somebody making you do this?’” said King.

Sexton asked if they could go to an office. That’s when King realized Sexton was on the phone the scammer. King asked to speak to the crook.

“I got on her phone and told them they should be ashamed of themselves for taking money from people. They are aggressive. It sounded like a call center. These people do this for a living. We all work hard for our money and you don’t want some scam artist to come and take it,” said King.

Sexton lost thousands, but did not lose everything.

“I’m glad I saved her that day,” said King.

“I took her flowers. She was my hero,” said Sexton.

Amazon does not make cold calls. If you get this call, hang-up. You can always logon to your account to see if there’s a problem. Do not google ‘Amazon support hotline’. You could get a scam number. Go directly through the website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.