Advertisement

CALL THE KOPPS! Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps wins college baseball’s Golden Spikes Award

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball championship game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (University of Arkansas News Release) – Kevin Kopps is golden.

The Razorback star was named the winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award, presented by USA Baseball, Thursday evening on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Kopps is the second student-athlete from Arkansas to win the award, joining former Razorback outfielder Andrew Benintendi (2015).

The Golden Spikes Award, considered the most prestigious among college baseball’s national player of the year honors, recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport.

As the game’s most dominant pitcher, Kopps finished the 2021 campaign with a 12-1 record and 11 saves. He posted the nation’s lowest ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.76), striking out 131 in 89 2/3 innings of work. Opposing hitters had a .162 batting average against the right-hander, who set the program’s single-season record for ERA during his historic year.

Kopps, who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the third round (No. 99 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft, took home just about every major award in college baseball this past season. The Sugar Land, Texas, native won the Dick Howser Trophy and was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year as well as National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball.

He was voted the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 7 Co-Player of the Year and was the first reliever to win the College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year Award. Kopps, a unanimous first-team All-America honoree, was also named Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game/Rawlings.

Kopps is the 18th student-athlete in college baseball history to win the Golden Spikes Award alongside the Dick Howser Trophy, which is considered the Heisman Trophy of college baseball. Benintendi also won both in 2015.

Arkansas is one of five schools, along with Arizona State (3), Cal State Fullerton (3), Florida State (4) and San Diego State (2), to have multiple Golden Spikes Award winners. Arkansas is only one of two schools, along with Florida State (2), to have multiple student-athletes who have won the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award in the same year.

Kopps, meanwhile, is the ninth SEC player to be named the Golden Spikes Award winner, following in the footsteps of Dave Magadan (Alabama, 1983), Will Clark (Mississippi State, 1985), Ben McDonald (LSU, 1989), Kip Bouknight (South Carolina, 2000), Mike Zunino (Florida State, 2012), A.J. Reed (Kentucky, 2014), and Benintendi.

2021 marked just the second year in the history of the Golden Spikes Award that the finalists (Kopps and Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter) hailed from the same conference. All four finalists for the award in 2015 also suited up in the SEC (Benintendi, LSU’s Alex Bregman and Vanderbilt’s Carson Fulmer and Dansby Swanson). Additionally, this year was only the second time ever that all the finalists for the award were pitchers (2011).

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow us on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and like us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Thunderstorms along with small hail and gusty winds are likely for parts of the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Night Ahead
Darrell Gott, Jr. died on July 2, 2020.
Police arrest man in deadly shooting of teenager in north Springfield in July of 2020
Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball

Latest News

This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image...
Former Razorbacks star, NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Weather postpones Cardinals, Royals road games before All-Star break
Conor McGregor, left, tries to avoid a punch from Dustin Poirier during a UFC 264 lightweight...
Conor McGregor injures ankle, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Cardinals hit 3 homers in 5th, beat Cubs 6-0