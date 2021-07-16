Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Springfield man with history of domestic violence

44-year-old Jason Charles Cole is charged with two counts of domestic assault from a June 14 incident.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jason Charles Cole, 44
Jason Charles Cole, 44(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook detectives want your help finding a Greene County fugitive with a history of domestic violence. Deputies are looking for Jason Charles Cole. He’s charged with two counts of domestic assault. Springfield police went to his ex-wife’s home on June 14th.

She told deputies Cole had punched her several times, and then showed them the bruises on her face, arms and stomach. Court records reveal the 44-year-old Cole has been arrested several times for reported domestic assaults dating back to 2003.

Jason Cole has a tattoo of a star on the right side of his neck, and a Calvin and Hobbes tattoo with the name “Becky” on the left side of his neck.

Deputies warn this man is violent. If you see him or have any information, call 911 or the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
