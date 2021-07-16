City leaders in Harrison, Ark. hope new housing incentive spurs growth

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A proposal for Harrison City Council would give incentives to contractors building new housing properties within the city limits.

Amid the pandemic the city of Harrison continued commercial construction. Several new businesses opened creating many new jobs in the area.

As Daryl King of TLD Construction has noticed, none of the construction currently is focused on “spec housing”, which the proposal aims to address.

”Pretty much the building environment is strictly customs or commercial,” said King.

The new jobs combined with no new residential development in recent years, has left the city wondering how to encourage growth.

”When people move here from out of town, a lot of people want a new home,” Mayor Jerry Jackson explained. “We have zero. There are no new homes and it affected every level of our housing.”

Two years ago the city of Harrison had more than 500 homes on the market, that number is closer to 100. And as Mayor Jackson said, the effects have trickled down.

”We’re out of rental properties,” he said. “It all begins with having homes for people to buy and without that, every segment is missing in terms of housing.“

The residential property incentive proposal awards a 2% incentive on new properties up to $7,000. These homes have to be built within the city limits and permits must be obtained before 2022.

”Pretty much what the proposal is intended to do is kind of spur some growth in the community for home building,” said King. ”I think it will not only for myself, but especially other small builders, get us thinking more about it.”

The incentive is given to permit holders, meaning it is not just meant for contractors.

“It’s an incentive to the community to get involved as well,” said King. “Homeowners or private individuals, as long as they’re building their own residents can apply for a building permit.”

While the proposal isn’t yet finalized, it looks to be approved by city council next week.

”Hopefully we can see some construction going on here real soon here in Harrison,” said Mayor Jackson. “We have so much going on, we’re just missing that one important thing and that’s housing.“

