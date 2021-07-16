CoxHealth to offer free lunches to first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth will offer a free lunch to first responders in the upcoming weeks to thank them for their service.

First responders are invited to get a free barbecue lunch during CoxHealth’s annual Salute to First Responders which consists at events at several sites. This will mark the sixth year CoxHealth leaders have hosted such events.

All lunches will be served to-go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events are open to all first responders.

Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following CoxHealth sites.

Cox Branson, Friday, July 30

Cox Barton County, Friday, Aug. 13

Cox North, Friday, Aug. 27

Cox Monett, Friday, Sept. 3

