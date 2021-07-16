Double check your lawn for this type of harmful Ozarks fungus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your lawn is turning brown, think twice before watering. You may have brown patch fungus growing.

Brown patch fungus is easily mistaken for dead or dry grass. If you look closely, you can spot the difference.

Recognizing Brown Patch Fungus

“If grass is dry, it will turn brown from the tip down,” said Greg McComas, who has previously worked in lawn care.

Dark patches on grass blades is a sure sign of the brown patch fungus. The patches can quickly spread, commonly covering one-to-five foot areas.

“It’s significant patches in the yard. Usually circular,” said Todd Reed, with Fight the Bite Professional Pest and Turf, said. “They almost have a smoke ring around them.”

Conditions for growth

“Brown patch loves to attack the grass we have here in Missouri,” Reed said.

Steve Fox, with Weed Man in Springfield, said perennial ryegrass, creeping bentgrass, annual bluegrass, are all susceptible to the brown patch disease.

According to Weed Man, when the relative humidity is above 95%, the chances for brown patch increases. The grass disease also likes warm temperatures and overnight rain. You will often find the fungi in low-lying areas.

“The weather we’ve had lately, you’re going to see it a lot more,” McComas said.

Brown Patch prevention dips

Once the fungus grows, it takes time before you get it under control. You can spray fungicides to help prevent the brown patch from growing. If you already have it in your yard, your lawn needs to grow out of it.

Clipping the yard with a sharp blade will help rid the patch.

“Your lawn will recover from the brown patch,” Reed said.

If left alone, the fungus will spread from blade to blade. If the fungus completely overtakes the yard, plan to lay down more grass seed in the fall.

You also want to avoid watering the fungus patches.

“People see the brown grass or brown spots and they think their lawn is drying out, it’s actually the fungus doing damage. Putting more water on it makes it worse,” McComas said.

Your lawn only needs an inch of water a week when temps are 80 degrees and above.

During the summer months, lay off on the fertilizer.

“Putting fertilizer on grass with fungus, with the heat and humidity that we have, can actually put fuel on the fire,” McComas said.

