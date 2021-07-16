Advertisement

El Dorado Springs, Mo. couple remembered after fatal plane crash

(kwqc)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The community of El Dorado Springs, Mo. is remembering a couple killed in a plane crash in Iowa.

Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, died in a plane crash in Muscatine County. The couple left an airport in Michigan, heading back to Missouri.

The community around them said they will be missed.

“I’m going to miss them, and I’m just lost for words right now,” said Dale Mayhew. “They were good people, they were giving people.”

Neighbors said Daniel was meant to fly.

“The one thing he loved doing the most was flying, flying was his dream thing to do,” said Austin Burlingame.

Burlingame also says Daniel recently had triple heart bypass surgery, but that didn’t stop his spirit to fly.

“He was doing what made him happy, was kind of a game-changer,” said Burlingame. “Sometimes you don’t get to experience what your hobby is at the end of life.”

Air traffic control lost communication with the plane Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Authorities found the plane in a grassy field on State Highway 38 and 170th Street.

People said Daniel and Sharon owned a series of trailer homes. Renters say they were nothing but the best.

“If we ever needed anything around the house because my mom was on hospice, and they’ve always come over here to see if we were doing alright and if we needed anything,” said Mayhew.

“Every time he would come my son would run up to him and he would always say hi and he would talk to the kid back, he would always say hi to the kid, same with Liz or known as Sharon,” said Burlingame.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating a cause of the crash.

