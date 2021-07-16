FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers today & nice temps

Patchy fog is possible in the morning, but the fog will quickly clear by 10 am.

This weekend, behind the front, we’ll have temperatures in the mid-80s with most seeing some sunshine. Lighter winds this afternoon only gusting around 10 mph.

Temps fluctuate today because of rain (KYTV)

Because of the location of a nearly stationary front to the south, isolated showers are possible for the southwest Missouri counties and northern Arkansas.

isolated showers today (KYTV)

A handle of counties in Arkansas is in a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm this evening due to the potential for some training thunderstorms developing overhead.Don’t cancel plans because of the rain. Showers won’t persist overhead long and won’t be big rain-makers.

The front will slowly slide south this weekend. Expecting isolated showers again Sunday with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. We start to dry out Monday as a drier air mass moves in. As upper-level high pressure builds, we’ll see our rain chances this week decreasing, while the heat increases. Isolated showers look possible by the end of the week due to moisture increase.