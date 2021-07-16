Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers today & nice temps

Don’t cancel plans because of the rain
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patchy fog is possible in the morning, but the fog will quickly clear by 10 am.

This weekend, behind the front, we’ll have temperatures in the mid-80s with most seeing some sunshine. Lighter winds this afternoon only gusting around 10 mph.

Temps fluctuate today because of rain
Because of the location of a nearly stationary front to the south, isolated showers are possible for the southwest Missouri counties and northern Arkansas.

isolated showers today
A handle of counties in Arkansas is in a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm this evening due to the potential for some training thunderstorms developing overhead.Don’t cancel plans because of the rain. Showers won’t persist overhead long and won’t be big rain-makers.

isolated showers today
The front will slowly slide south this weekend. Expecting isolated showers again Sunday with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. We start to dry out Monday as a drier air mass moves in. As upper-level high pressure builds, we’ll see our rain chances this week decreasing, while the heat increases. Isolated showers look possible by the end of the week due to moisture increase.

Turning hot by the end of the week
