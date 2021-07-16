FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated showers today & nice temps
Don’t cancel plans because of the rain
Patchy fog is possible in the morning, but the fog will quickly clear by 10 am.
This weekend, behind the front, we’ll have temperatures in the mid-80s with most seeing some sunshine. Lighter winds this afternoon only gusting around 10 mph.
Because of the location of a nearly stationary front to the south, isolated showers are possible for the southwest Missouri counties and northern Arkansas.
A handle of counties in Arkansas is in a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm this evening due to the potential for some training thunderstorms developing overhead.Don’t cancel plans because of the rain. Showers won’t persist overhead long and won’t be big rain-makers.
The front will slowly slide south this weekend. Expecting isolated showers again Sunday with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. We start to dry out Monday as a drier air mass moves in. As upper-level high pressure builds, we’ll see our rain chances this week decreasing, while the heat increases. Isolated showers look possible by the end of the week due to moisture increase.