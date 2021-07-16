Advertisement

Fundraising for crowded Missouri US Senate race begins

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri candidates for U.S. Senate have started racking in money to fuel what likely will be an expensive race for retiring Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a top contender, said he raised about $1.3 million since he officially entered the race in late March. Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000 since April.

Democrat Lucas Kunce brought in about $630,000 in the most recent quarter.

Republican Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said he raised close to $550,000 since he announced his candidacy in mid-May.

Other Republican candidates include Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned amid multiple scandals.

Democratic contenders include former state Sen. Scott Sifton, St. Louis County startup owner Spencer Toder, Kansas City activist Tim Shepard and Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly.

Many of the Missouri candidates’ latest campaign finance reports were not immediately available on the Federal Election Commission’s site as of Friday.

Several members of Congress are also still weighing runs in heavily-Republican Missouri.

