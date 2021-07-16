Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor files statutory rape charges against Springfield man

Officers arrested George John Strange, 33.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed statutory rape and sodomy charges against a Springfield man for crimes dating back to March.

Investigators say an underaged victim said Strange inappropriately touched her and had sex. Investigators say she described the incident as a sexual assault.

Investigators say George showed up at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to ‘plead guilty’ to sexual contact with the girl. He stated it “happened on several occasions.” Deputies say he lated described it as an “intriguing relationship.”

