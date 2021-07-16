Howell County sees record rate of positive COVID-19 cases

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - According to officials at Ozarks Healthcare, COVID-19 positivity rates in Howell County are an all-time high. Missouri’s latest COVID-19 “hot spot” could make some tourists think twice about visiting the Ozarks.

Forty-nine-year-old Jesse Ferguson brought his family to the Ozarks from San Diego, to visit relatives and do some sightseeing. Coming from a city where the vaccination rate is more than 70%, he said he has a hard time comprehending why the rate is below 20% in Howell County.

“I don’t know, it doesn’t really make sense to me,” said Ferguson. “he I talked with a family visiting from San Diego where the vaccination rate is more than 70%, they said they did have some concerns about visiting the Ozarks.

The entire Ferguson family is fully vaccinated, except for nine-year-old Eva. Her dad said she’ll get her shot as soon as it’s allowed. Ferguson said they’ve tried to be cautious, but sometimes that’s difficult.

“We mostly stayed away from crowds,” he said. “So, West Plains, not very worried about it. I’d say the riskiest thing we did was we went to Silver Dollar City, in Branson. That made us nervous, standing in line with all of those people.

Dr. Priscilla Frase, M.D. is a hospitalist and the Chief Medical Information Officer at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. She said it’s disheartening to see another surge in cases.

“When the vaccines came out, we were all hopeful that this would all go away,” said Dr. Frase. “A few months ago, it really seemed like it was. I recently got a break, I got to take a vacation--much needed after the last year--and when I came back from vacation, the zero to two cases per day number was ten, and then the following Monday it was 18, and a night where everybody coming into the ER had COVID.” She added, shaking her head, “Didn’t expect to see that again.”

Dr. Frase says the average age of new COVID-19 patients is dropping. She’s treated several serious cases in patients 20-30 years old. Some of had to go home with oxygen tanks--the first time she’s seen that happen.

Frase said people who don’t think they need or want a vaccination should consider the greater good of the community. And she’s frustrated by the amount of incorrect information being spread about the vaccines.

“I was not a social media person before COVID,” said Frase. “But I had to join social media just to keep up with the misinformation because I couldn’t believe all the things people were asking me about COVID in general.” She stressed the need for the public to rely on reliable sources for information.

Frase also stressed the need for more people to get vaccinated. “Some people are worried about friends or family finding out they got vaccinated,” she said. “We want people to know that we will protect their privacy.”

