Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a babysitter from Republic to prison for abusing or neglecting an infant while in her care.

Judge Calvin Holden sentenced Samantha Dillbeck to seven years in the department of corrections. She will not receive probation. Authorities immediately took her into custody.

Lawyers for Dillbeck plan to appeal the sentence.

The incident happened in March of 2017. Prosecutors argued Dillbeck, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, was stressed, and though she didn’t mean to cause harm, shook baby Grayson. They pointed to highly specific injuries to his eyes and brain three doctors agreed had to be caused by shaking. Doctors who treated Grayson, testified that his injuries were not accidental.

The defense argued Dillbeck loved Grayson like her own son, and there were no signs she was stressed. They claim it was her daughter’s fourth birthday. They argued Grayson was not a healthy child and had old bleeding on the brain, which they say the prosecution avoided in their arguments.

Four years later, Grayson is doing fine. His parents call it a miracle.

Dillbeck faced up to 15 years in prison.

