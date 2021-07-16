Live, Life, Well: The signs gaming is becoming a problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Chinese company is launching a face recognition system to shut down kids who want to play video games after curfew. TenCent says it is launching the product in 60 games in China.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at when on-line gaming resembles an addiction. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker tell us parents should watch for these signs. The child only wants to spend time alone playing games like Halo or Sonic the Hedgehog. And they do it for hour after hour. Also, watch to see if your child gets depressed, their schoolwork suffers or they completely avoid family.

“It’s that it seems like at least in some of the people, I’ve seen that the world starts to become a very dark place. And they start to think about themselves in ways that they had not previously thought about themselves. And I think that’s what the parents notice is like, the personality of my child is changing. They clearly are becoming depressed,” says Dr. Baker.

Dr. Baker says the best place to start is a discussion like this; So, I noticed that you’re spending a lot of time in your room, what’s going on with the games you’re playing?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than two hours per day of screen-based entertainment. They also say keep video game units out of bedrooms.

