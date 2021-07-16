Man arrested for deadly shooting in Rolla, Mo. Thursday night

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rolla, Mo. is behind bars after a deadly shooting late Thursday night according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers were called out to the Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park around 11:25 P.M. for reported shots fired. When deputies got to the scene, they found Michael Schmitt, 35, of St. James, Mo. with a gunshot wound. Schmitt later died at the hospital.

The suspected shooter left the scene in a car, but was later found in the 10,000 block of County Road 2060. He was arrested and taken to the Phelps county jail. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

This incident is still under investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.

