Advertisement

Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with one death and multiple injuries.(Courtesy: Big Planet Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting incident Thursday that ended with one death and multiple injuries.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault, both felonies, according to court records.

The shooting happened outside of several businesses on the Bagnell Dam Strip around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police locked down the area for several hours to investigate shots fired from multiple people.

According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video that showed physical altercation between members of opposing motorcycle clubs Thursday night.

The altercation led to one person pointing a gun at Ponder, who at the time was engaged in a physical alteration with another person. Investigators say Ponder then drew his own weapon and shot one person, who died of injuries at the scene, according to court documents.

Then, members of both opposing clubs exchanged multiple gunshots. That ended with multiple people, including Ponder, being struck by gunfire, per court documents.

It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed in the investigation at this time. Police say this is the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
Man arrested in Springfield shooting Wednesday released from jail, no charges filed
A few scattered storms are possible Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated Weekend Storms

Latest News

Family traveling to Ozarks from San Diego speaks out as counties see record rates in COVID-19...
Family traveling to Ozarks from San Diego speaks out as counties see record rates in COVID-19 cases
Courtesy: Associated Press
REPORT: Test flights caused sonic boom in central Missouri
Family traveling to Ozarks from San Diego speaks out as counties see record rates in COVID-19 cases
Test flights caused sonic boom in central Missouri
Cash
On Your Side: Where’s my child tax credit payment?