Missouri DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisories for eight SWMO counties over past week, 11 in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for eight counties in the southwest Missouri region over the past week, including seven over the last two days.

Advisories issued over the last week cover Greene, Barry, Douglas, Jasper, McDonald, Newton, Texas and Wright counties. Missouri DHSS has issued hotspot advisories for these counties as they experience a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Over the last 14 days, these eight county health department have reported the following increases in COVID-19 cases:

Greene: 2,207 cases

Barry: 130 cases

Douglas: 82 cases

Jasper: 430 cases

McDonald: 70 cases

Newton: 303 cases

Texas: 100 cases

Wright: 11 cases

The Missouri DHSS issued hot spot advisories Friday for Douglas, Texas and Wright counties. Among their two-week case counts, nearly two-thirds of cases accounted in that total have been reported over the past seven days.

DOUGLAS, TEXAS & WRIGHT COUNTIES: Your counties are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last week. Disease is expected to move east from Southwest Missouri. pic.twitter.com/2ErEiBy7L2 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 16, 2021

The COVID-19 Delta variant, which spreads more easily and poses higher risk of hospitalization than prior variants, is believed to be a factor behind surging case counts. Missouri health officials say vaccinations are the best form of defense to combat rising cases and hospitalizations.

Missouri health leaders have issued COVID-19 hotspot advisories for 11 counties since the start of July. Among these counties, fully-vaccinated rates include:

Greene: 40%

Barry: 28.8%

Camden: 33.1%

Douglas: 15.7%

Jasper: 21.8%

Miller: 21.8%

McDonald: 14.8%

Morgan: 27.2%

Newton: 18.6%

Texas: 20.9%

Wright: 22.4%

Health experts say at least 70% of people need immunity to minimize spread within a community.

