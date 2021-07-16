Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol takes over investigation into biker gang shooting incident outside a Lake of the Ozarks restaurant

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating a deadly shooting outside a Lake Ozark restaurant Thursday night.

One person died in the shooting incident and four others suffered injuries. Police arrested several for questioning. Police have not identified any of the victims.

The shooting outside the Casablanca restaurant happened around 8 p.m. The restaurant is located on the Bagnell Dam Strip, a popular spot for residents and tourists at Lake of the Ozarks. Police locked down the area for several hours after the shootings.

Investigators believes it involves biker gangs. The incident started as a fight inside the restaurant. It then spilled outside where the shootings happened.

This is the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Man arrested in Springfield shooting Wednesday released from jail, no charges filed
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
Mild afternoon temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain this morning, then drying out

Latest News

An electric vehichle, car charging at a public station
Missouri preparing to put vehicle charging sites in parks
Missouri Highway Patrol takes over investigation into biker gang shooting at Lake of the Ozarks restaurant
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care
Officers arrested George John Strange, 33.
Greene County prosecutor files statutory rape charges against Springfield man