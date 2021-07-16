Advertisement

Missouri preparing to put vehicle charging sites in parks

An electric vehichle, car charging at a public station
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is preparing to install electric vehicle charging stations at some of its state parks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a budget measure approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson provided $1 million to the state Department of Natural Resources to begin installing stations in parks.

Department spokesperson Miranda Frederick said the effort is in its initial stages and no specific details are available. But she added that the parks system has seen higher demand for electric vehicle charging stations at some of its parks. She said visitors with their own equipment currently can use a campsite electric pedestal for a fee if one is available.

