Shooting investigation underway at Springfield parking lot, one hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Boonville, just north of the Greene County courthouse.

Investigators say one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Police have not yet determined the victim’s age or gender.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident. Additional details are limited, but we will update as more information becomes available.

