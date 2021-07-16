Ozarks Life: Emily Laurie’s bracelets compliment outfits and charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In June of 2020, Emily Laurie was diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

To fight off the nervous energy, Laurie began crafting bracelets at home. Once she learned the cancer did not spread to her lymph nodes, Emily started thinking about her life and what to do with all of her bracelets.

She created a website.

“Sold one created a website,” Laurie said. “Then the next day (we) had 100 orders, so, maybe this will work out.”

She quit her successful career to launch a business making bracelets. Emily’s goal of the business is to give back 20% of sales to melanoma research.

Over the past year, Onie+Sky has helped other local charities raise money as well.

This month, Onie+Sky created a jewelry line with sales going to help The Rebound Foundation. The organization was founded by Christina Ford and her husband, Missouri State basketball head coach Dana Ford.

