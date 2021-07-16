Advertisement

REPORT: Test flights caused sonic boom in central Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Star reports Boeing confirmed a test flight caused a sonic boom in central Missouri on Wednesday.

Viewers emailed and called the KY3 Newsroom asking for confirmation on what the boom was. One caller said it knocked pictures off the wall.

