REPORT: Test flights caused sonic boom in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Star reports Boeing confirmed a test flight caused a sonic boom in central Missouri on Wednesday.

Viewers emailed and called the KY3 Newsroom asking for confirmation on what the boom was. One caller said it knocked pictures off the wall.

Read the Kansas City Star’s report on the boom: https://www.kansascity.com/news/nation-world/national/article252818243.html

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.