Springfield Public Schools changes daily start, end times for several schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Springfield Public Schools announced new daily start and end times for the 2021-2022 school year on Friday while announcing a major expansion of before- and after-school support services for students, known as SHINE.

New start times, summarized here, will enable the district to expand transportation options for 3,000 more high school students and provide busing service to choice magnet programs for the first time in SPS history. This effort helps reduce barriers by providing a safe, reliable ride to school for many students who have never before received this service.

Finalized school times closely align with projections shared with families in June, with only a few variations required for new bus routes. Specific updates reflected in the final schedule include moving the Wonder Years early childhood education program at Fulbright, Shady Dell and Campbell Early Childhood Centers to Tier 1, movement of the Academy of Fine and Performing Arts to Tier 1 and movement of WOLF to Tier 2.

Tier 1 schools will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.

Tier 2 schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Tier 3 schools will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

Study Alternative Center will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m.

About SHINE

Working in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield, the Dream Center, SPARC, and the YMCA, SPS will now offer expanded before- and after-school support through SHINE, a new program available at all school sites, beginning Aug. 23. Any student can attend SHINE and students who qualify for free/reduced meals can receive scholarships through the SHINE Fund that allow them to access academic support free of charge, either before or after school, depending on the site. Registration begins on Monday, July 26 and details are available at www.sps.org/shine.

“SPS is thrilled to provide this additional support to our families, and we deeply appreciate the community partners who made this possible,” said Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of SPS. “We recognize that a change in schedules can be a challenge for some, and this support is designed to offer options through expanded programming outside of the traditional school day. SHINE is designed to help close the achievement gap, ensure child safety, address student mental health and fight childhood hunger.”

About SHINE Scholarships

Elementary sites now have early start times and students at those schools may qualify for scholarships to attend after-school programming free of charge. Middle school and K-8 sites now have later start times and students at those schools may qualify for scholarships to attend before-school programming free of charge. This support is made possible by $3.4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (ESSER II), allocated through the SHINE Fund. Any student may attend SHINE, both before and after school, and full pay and reduced rate options are also offered by each SHINE program partner.

Next Steps for Families

Families are encouraged to visit www.sps.org/shine and take the following steps:

Identify the partner providing before- and after-school support at their school.

Learn about applying for Free/Reduced Meals to qualify for SHINE scholarships.

Review an FAQ document.

Register for SHINE beginning on July 26.

Click here to watch informational video

To Learn More

More information about SHINE is available at www.sps.org/shine. To learn more about the expansion of transportation districtwide, visit www.sps.org/busupdate.

