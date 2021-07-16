Advertisement

University of Arkansas asks ex-player and Senate hopeful to change ad

This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, June 11, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas on Thursday said it has asked a former Razorback challenging U.S. Sen. John Boozman to change his ads over their unauthorized use of the school’s trademarks.

The school made the request after Jake Bequette launched his bid for the Republican Senate nomination with an online video touting his background playing for the Razorbacks and for the New England Patriots in the NFL. Boozman, a Republican, has held the seat since 2011.

The video features footage and images of Bequette playing in his Razorbacks uniform, while a logo says: “Jake Bequette. Patriot. Veteran. Razorback.”

“We have asked the campaign to modify its ads related to unauthorized use of the Razorback trademark for political purposes,” UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email.

Bequette’s campaign did not say whether it planned to change or withdraw the ad.

“Jake Bequette is proud of his time at the University of Arkansas where he was an academic All-American and All-SEC defensive end. He will continue to proudly call himself a Razorback,” the campaign said.

U of A made a similar request when Boozman, also a former Razorback, ran for the Senate in 2010. Boozman pulled a TV ad highlighting his time playing for the Razorbacks after the school asked that it be withdrawn.

