Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway in Lake Ozark.
At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing
Chicago puts travel advisory on Missouri and Arkansas.
Travelers react to Chicago’s new travel advisory for Missouri and Arkansas
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Stone Co. prosecutor, Missouri attorney general files 63 new charges against 3 in Ride the Ducks tragedy
One person has been sent to a hospital as police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon...
Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Springfield parking lot, sent to hospital for treatment
Dillbeck was sentenced to 7 years in prison for abusing a child in her care.
Judge sentences Republic, Mo. babysitter to prison after conviction for abusing infant in her care

Latest News

A fire inspector for the Ft. Leonard Wood Fire Department died in a crash Friday on Interstate...
Ft. Leonard Wood fire inspector dies in Pulaski County crash
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy
Sassafrass Country hosts its first-ever Craft Festival Under the Trees on Saturday, July 17.
Happening Today: Sassafras Country Craft Festival Under the Trees