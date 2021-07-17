Bolivar assistant coach reflects on three final four runs in one year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The past athletic year for Bolivar was, in a word: historic.

“We won seven district titles. The most we had won before that was five,” said 2020-2021 Activities Director Todd Schrader. “This was the most state trophies we had won ever, which was three.”

The Liberators made state trips in girls tennis in the fall, boys basketball in the winter, and boys tennis in the spring.

If you take a closer look at the team pictures, you notice one common thread – Assistant Coach, Royce Bryan.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.