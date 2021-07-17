Advertisement

Bolivar assistant coach reflects on three final four runs in one year

Royce Bryan Bolivar
Royce Bryan Bolivar(Mark Spillane)
By Mark Spillane
Updated: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The past athletic year for Bolivar was, in a word: historic.

“We won seven district titles. The most we had won before that was five,” said 2020-2021 Activities Director Todd Schrader. “This was the most state trophies we had won ever, which was three.”

The Liberators made state trips in girls tennis in the fall, boys basketball in the winter, and boys tennis in the spring.

If you take a closer look at the team pictures, you notice one common thread – Assistant Coach, Royce Bryan.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL STORY

