Drury University offering incentives for students to get COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 cases surge in southwest Missouri, leaders are hoping that incentives will encourage people to get vaccinated.

Drury University is now giving students a chance to win a variety of prizes if they get vaccinated. Laptops, iPads, and tuition discounts are just some of the prizes up for grabs all they need is their vaccination card.

“We know that its important to do what we can to help make our campus as safe as possible, and also the Springfield community to be as safe as possible,” said Executive Director of University Relations Mke Brothers.

Drury University students will be flocking back to campus in August. But before they come back, the university is hoping to see more students get vaccinated.

At the end of the spring semester, nearly one-third of students had received at least one dose of the vaccine. University leaders hope to see that number rise.

“I think that the incentives are going to encourage students to get vaccinated. Any time you present students with anything free, there’s going to be interest in it. I said earlier that [free] is a college student’s favorite four-letter word,” said Drury student John Gray.

Drury’s incentives include:

Three $1,000 tuition discounts for either the fall or spring semester

Two “park anywhere” parking permits

One night in the president’s suite at a home basketball game

Laptop or iPad

Apple pencil

Three $100 bookstore vouchers and three $50 bookstore vouchers

One $200 Panther Bucks voucher (for campus food service); one $100 Panther Bucks voucher; and two $50 Panther Bucks vouchers

Assorted restaurant gift cards

That’s not all the college has to offer. When 55 percent of the student body is vaccinated, the university will hold a campus event. If 70% of the student body is vaccinated an extra day will be added to fall break.

“This is something that we could offer up, something we could do as a university to help get this on the front burner for our students and just make sure that they are thinking about doing the right thing,” said Brothers.

“I think that as soon as we have a majority of people that are vaccinated and people willing to take the steps necessary to get back to normal, everyone is going to be appreciative of getting back to normal or this new normal after its all over,” said Gray.

Missouri State University is also heading out prizes to vaccinated students. Ozarks Technical College and Evangel University will not be offering students incentives, but are highly encouraging students to get vaccinated.

