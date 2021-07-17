UPDATE: Springfield police cancel Endangered Persons Advisory, seek suspect after girls reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory.

Police say three teenage girls who were reported missing have been found.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, Thomas Oswald, in the investigation.

If you have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Persons Advisory, reporting that three teenage girls are missing.

Investigators say the following girls were reported missing from a home in the 1800 block of E. Page Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kira Thorsen, 14

Kyleign Thorsen, 14

ReAunna R Garcia, 16

Police say ReAunna ran away with her friends, Kira and Kyleigh, who are non-identical twin sisters. All three are believed to be in the company of Thomas Oswald, whom they met while he was working on the Thorsen children’s grandmother’s house.

Police say the girls had been in communication with Oswald via social media. It is unknown if they are in a vehicle, and there current location is unknown.

The Springfield Police Department offered the following information on the missing teens:

Kira Thorsen is a white female, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Kyleigh Thorsen is a white female, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

ReAunna R Garcia is a white female, age 16, height of 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police listed Oswald as a possible suspect in the investigation. He is 23 years old, around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. Police say he has shoulder-length red hair, a full mustache and beard, and green eyes, though it is unknown what he is wearing.

If you happen to know the whereabouts of these missing people, or any information to the advisory, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

