FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers today, dry conditions coming soon

High pressure will bring the return of dry and hot weather this week
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
More patchy fog this morning due to temperatures cooling to the dew point. Drive cautiously on the roads as you head out early. The fog should mix out easily by the time the sun comes up.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with areas out west seeing more dry conditions due to some high pressure. Spots extending from central MO and to the south will have better rain chances today. Low pressure is over SE Missouri with a stationary boundary. This will provide the lifting for showers heading into the afternoon as the rain wraps around the low pressure.

Scattered showers this afternoon
Scattered showers this afternoon(KYTV)

Similar to yesterday, there will be dry time this afternoon, and not everyone will see rain.Temperatures are again cooler today with the highs in the mid-80s. We’ll have a light breeze overall. Tonight’s temperatures are in the 60s with isolated showers.

Temperatures in the mid-80s today
Temperatures in the mid-80s today(KYTV)

There also exists a low chance for rain Monday due to the slow movement of the low pressure. Cannot rule out a few afternoon showers and storms. Eventually, high pressure builds and will move drier air into our region by Tuesday. The high pressure will sit overhead through Thursday so this means low rain chances.

High pressure and warmer weather returns
High pressure and warmer weather returns(KYTV)

By next weekend things become a little uncertain. While we start to see the heat make a return, there is the question of rain heading into Saturday and Sunday. At this point, the rain chances look isolated.

Drying out eventually
Drying out eventually(KYTV)

